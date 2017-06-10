Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here’s your chance

BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (AP) — A couple is hoping to sell a 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor and nearby armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America.

The almost 7,000-square-foot house is cut into five apartments and straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

The house is on the market for $109,000. It’s structurally sound, but needs lots of work. And then there is that border.

Owner Brian DuMoulin, (doo-MOO’-lin) who has dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship, grew up in the house. He says a house in two countries used to be routine, but “now it stresses everyone out.”

Beebe Plain is part of the town of Derby, Vermont, which has been separated by post 9/11 security from the adjacent town of Stanstead, Quebec.