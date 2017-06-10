Car strikes pedestrians outside Amsterdam station, 5 injured

BRUSSELS (AP) — A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam’s main railway station on Saturday, injuring five people, police said. The driver has been arrested.

Police said that the driver was parked in a place where he wasn’t allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police and ran into a wall. Two of the injured were hospitalized and three others were treated at the scene.

Police also said that the car was searched and that the driver was questioned. No further details were immediately provided, including whether police believed the incident was an attack.

It received immediate widespread attention after several extremist attacks in Europe over the past year involving vehicles, including one in London last week.

The first images from the Amsterdam incident area showed a major police presence around the railway station with first aid responders treating one person. A black car was shown to be slightly damaged against a low retaining wall close to the station.