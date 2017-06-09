Professional boxer held without bail on Russian gang charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A professional boxer a month away from a world middleweight championship bout has been ordered held without bail in New York to await trial in a Russian organized crime case.

Judge Katherine Forrest says allegations that Avtandil Khurtsidze was caught on video punching a confidential source in a gang investigation were enough to convince her he’s a danger to the public.

A defense lawyer called the charges “unsubstantiated allegations.”

Khurtsidze was arrested Wednesday as federal prosecutors unveiled charges against more than 30 people in a criminal enterprise blamed for extortion, gambling, narcotics trafficking and other crimes.

Khurtsidze uses the alias “The Kickboxer.” He was scheduled to fight Billy Joe Saunders on July 8 at Copper Box Arena in London. The match has been postponed.