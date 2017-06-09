Murray-Wawrinka, Nadal-Thiem in French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal can become only the third man in history to make 10 appearances in the final at one Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinals.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

They will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on third-seeded Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Murray has dropped three sets in five matches at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far.

