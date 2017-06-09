Germany: Climate will last longer than Trump presidency

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Germany’s environment minister is offering encouragement for American efforts against climate change, saying the Earth’s climate will last longer than Donald Trump’s presidency.

German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks spoke Friday alongside Gov. Jerry Brown at a news conference in San Francisco. She notes that the United States limits presidents to two, four-year terms. Jokingly, the German official says that the climate can make it eight years.

Trump announced last week he would pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. The accord has most of the world’s countries committing to cutting emissions from climate-changing fossil fuels.

Brown says the U.S. retreat from a leadership role on climate change is temporary. The California leader says he believes Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord will eventually be reversed.