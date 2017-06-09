Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s spokesman is dangling the possibility that he may testify at his sexual assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.

They say the 79-year-old entertainer would face intense cross-examination about the lurid details of his decade-old deposition testimony, including admissions he obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted sex with.

It also could spoil successful efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to prevent jurors from hearing about the more than 60 other women who say he assaulted them since the 1960s.

Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually violated a former Temple University women’s basketball team employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after five days of testimony. The defense starts its case Monday.