Open
Close
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician

Journal criticized for not consulting black scholars on race

Canvassers charged in fake, fraudulent voter registrations

Journal entry before bus crash: ‘God has called me here’

Kansas man accused of hate crime in death of Indian citizen

Polanski’s victim pleads to end case: ‘He owes me nothing’

California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

Immigration judge frees Mexican activist US trying to deport

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.