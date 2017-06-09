AP Top Sports News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Open
Saturday, June 10, 2017
LeBron, Cavs end Warriors perfect postseason run in Game 4

Warriors’ Green stays in Game 4 after technical foul fiasco

The Latest: Cavs avoid elimination, beat Warriors 137-116

IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

‘Stan the Man’ vs. 9-time champ Nadal in French Open final

3-on-3 basketball added to 2020 Tokyo Olympic program

Sharp pulls into tie for lead after 2nd round at Cambridge

Swanson hustles for double, Ruiz lifts Braves over Mets 3-2

Oregon St’s Luke Heimlich asks to be excused from playing

