AP Top News at 1:01 a.m. EDT
2017-06-09
Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress
GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump
Wounded May soldiers on as election shock complicates Brexit
Trump slams Qatar for funding terror as Tillerson urges calm
Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk
APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge
London Bridge attacker tried to rent larger truck
Brazil’s Temer gets big victory in electoral court ruling
Polanski’s victim pleads to end case: ‘He owes me nothing’
Comeback Cavs end Warriors perfect postseason in Game 4