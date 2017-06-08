The Latest: Redemption for Urban, who takes home 4 CMTs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the 2017 CMT Music Awards (all times local):

11 p.m.

After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the CMT Music Awards.

The country star picked up four awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, including video of the year, male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year.

Urban also performed, singing his disco-flavored hit “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood.

She continued to dominate the CMT Awards, where she has won 17 times.

Wednesday night she won female video of the year and collaborative video.

___

9:15 a.m.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the top acts in country music as well as lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars.

Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl are among the presenters Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers.

Keith Urban is the leading nominee at the fan-voted show that will air live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town are set to perform. Luke Bryan will sing with Jason Derulo, while Earth, Wind & Fire will join Lady Antebellum and Frampton will perform with Brothers Osborne.

Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker will pay tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month.