Richard Donner celebrated for ‘Superman,’ super kindness

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Richard Donner may have created the modern superhero movie with 1978’s “Superman” and revitalized the buddy comedy with “Lethal Weapon,” but his colleagues say his kindness is what sets him apart.

The film academy honored the 87-year-old director Wednesday with a tribute in Beverly Hills, California, that celebrated his onscreen work and off-screen warmth.

Actor Corey Feldman revealed that Donner paid for his rehab years after they worked together on “The Goonies.” Another “Goonies” star said Donner covered his college tuition.

Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Rene Russo and Carol Kane also appeared at the tribute.