Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.

Keith Urban big winner at CMT Music Awards AND Becca shares her thoughts on the entire CMT Awards Show.

Tyler Hubbard and wife expecting a baby AND Brett Young talks about aggressive women.

Thomas Rhett extending his relationship with Budweiser AND Hank Williams Jr returning to ESPN’s Monday Night Football.