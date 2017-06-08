Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday

KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day Thursday in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers. A family spokesman says several family members were with them.

Her husband, the nation’s 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

The Bushes spend most of the year in Houston, but return each summer to their home on Maine’s rocky coast.