Boko Haram attacks leave 6 dead, dozens hurt in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northeast Nigeria say at least six people are dead and dozens are wounded after Boko Haram extremists launched a series of attacks on the capital of Borno state.

The jihadists attacked late Wednesday as evening prayers were ending, targeting four locations throughout Maiduguri. The violence came as soldiers were trying to repel another group of Boko Haram insurgents who were trying to invade the city.

While the exact death toll is not immediately known, this is believed to be the worst assault on Maiduguri in months by Boko Haram, a branch of which is linked to the Islamic State group.

On Thursday, private security worker Abba Shehu said wounded people filled the emergency ward of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where all beds were in use.