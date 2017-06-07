The Latest: GOP lawmakers support Trump choice for FBI chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and choice for new FBI director (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

House Republicans say President Donald Trump’s pick to head the FBI seems like a good choice.

Lawmakers attending Wednesday morning’s closed-door caucus said they had no early word of the president’s selection of Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas said, “At first blush, he seems like a great choice to lead the FBI.” Conaway he wasn’t given a heads up and told reporters: “you all surprised me on the way in.”

Rep. Pete King of New York said, “I assume it’s a good choice.”

___

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump’s tweets that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.