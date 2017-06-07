Madeleine Albright’s next book warns of fascism’s dangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state, is worried about democracy.

Albright’s next book, “Fascism,” is a warning that democratic governments are “fragile” and the United States under President Donald Trump is enduring its own crisis.

“Fascism” is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins and will come out April 2018, the publisher told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Her second book, not yet titled, will be a memoir about her years since leaving the State Department in 2001. Albright, who served under President Bill Clinton, has written the memoirs “Prague Winter” and “Madam Secretary.”

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush, recently published “Democracy.” Rice’s book examines self-government worldwide and urges the U.S. to be a leader in advocating for freedom and human rights.