The Latest: Turkey says it hopes to help resolve Gulf crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on the Gulf crisis after Saudi Arabia and other nations cut ties to Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Turkey’s prime minister says his country will press ahead with efforts to try and end a standoff between Qatar and its Arab neighbors through dialogue.

In a speech to his ruling party’s legislators Tuesday, Binali Yildirim also said that the nations should not allow “unfounded news reports” to tarnish relations.

It was a reference to Qatar saying that its state-run news agency and its Twitter account were hacked to publish a fake story claiming the emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, had called Iran a “regional and Islamic power that cannot be ignored.” State-linked media in the region ignored Qatar’s denial and continued to report the comments.

Yildirim said: “We will continue our active stance in order to develop a friendly dialogue that would suit the holy month of Ramadan.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office has said he held a series of telephone calls on Monday in a bid to ease tensions.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting regional terrorist groups, charges denied by Doha.

___

10:45 p.m.

A Qatari sports network has been blocked in the United Arab Emirates over a major diplomatic dispute.

Channels of the beIN Media Group appeared blocked on Tuesday, a day after the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting regional terror groups, charges denied by Doha.

Authorities and telecommunications companies did not provide further details. The channels of Doha-based satellite network Al-Jazeera have also been blocked.

The network acquired Al Jazeera’s sports channels in 2013. It broadcasts in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

___

6:45 a.m.

Qatar’s foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate and solve a diplomatic crisis that has seen Arab nations cut off diplomatic ties.

The minister said early Tuesday that Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also told Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera that his nation rejected those “trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and ordered their land, sea and airports closed to Qatari aircraft and vessels. It’s the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the region since the 1991 Gulf War.