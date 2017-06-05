Open
Monday, June 5, 2017
Monday, June 5, 2017

AP Top International News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

Alleged London attacker was a known radical Islamist

The Latest: Australia fears for missing nanny in London

‘I’ve been stabbed’: Stories from London attack survivors

Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve diplomatic rift

Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia

Hostage-taker in Australia had been acquitted of terror plot

UN chief warns oceans are ‘under threat as never before’

Mexico ruling party has preliminary lead in key state vote

