South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim wins ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — In-Kyung Kim held off two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist on Sunday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her fifth tour title.

Tied with Paula Creamer for the second-round lead, Kim closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Nordqvist at Stockton Seaview.

Kim was making her sixth start since returning from a injury sustained falling down stairs. The 28-year-old South Korean player won the Reignwood LPGA Classic late last season in China.

Nordqvist shot a 69.

Kim finished at 11-under 202.

Michelle Wie had a 65 to tie for third at 7 under with Jenny Shin (69), Jacqui Concolino (70) and Jeong Eun Lee (71). Creamer had a 74 to drop into a tie for seventh at 6 under.

On Saturday, Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking to be released Monday. Taking the week off, Jutanugarn replaced Lydia Ko atop the ranking when So Yeon Ryu missed the cut. Ko, also skipping the event, was guaranteed to lose the top spot to Jutanugarn or Ryu, and Jutanugarn got the position when Ryu failed to finish solo third or better.