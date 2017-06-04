Mattis: US and allies ‘don’t scare’ in face of IS attacks

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States and its allies are not intimidated by Islamic State violence.

In remarks at the opening of U.S.-Australian talks in Sydney, Mattis said the allies are united in their resolve to defend against IS.

He did not mention the latest deadly attack in London, but he said IS is wrong to think that by perpetrating violence, it can “scare us.”

Mattis said: “We don’t scare.”

He and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are holding talks with their Australian counterparts.