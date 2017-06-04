Graham Rahal sweeps Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Graham Rahal completed a doubleheader sweep in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday to become IndyCar’s first two-time winner this season.

Rahal’s Honda-power car finished 1.17 seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden’s Chevrolet, a day after getting to the checkered flag six-plus seconds ahead of the competition.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver pulled away for the victory after a single-file final restart with two laps to go in the 70-lap race on Belle Isle course.

Rahal became the first to sweep in Detroit since it began hosting doubleheaders in 2013. He became the first to win two IndyCar races in a weekend since Scott Dixon pulled off the feat four years ago in Toronto.

