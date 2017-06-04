10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK

The Islamic State militant group says its “fighters” carried out the rampage that left seven people dead and scores injured.

2. ‘MANCHESTER, I LOVE YOU WITH ALL OF MY HEART’

Ariana Grande returns to the British city to pay tribute with an all-star concert two weeks after a suicide blast killed 22 of her fans at one of her shows there.

3. TRUMP APPEARS UNLIKELY TO BLOCK COMEY TESTIMONY

A Senate panel has pledged aggressive questioning of the fired FBI director into whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into his campaign’s relationship with Russia.

4. WHAT MUST-DO BUDGET ITEMS CONFRONT CONGRESS

Raising the debt limit is atop the list, along with completing spending bills to cover the Pentagon and other federal agencies for the 2018 budget year.

5. PORTLAND STABBING SUSPECT BUILT A LIFE AROUND HATE

Jeremy Joseph Christian, who has spent much of his adulthood behind bars, littered social media with menacing posts on his bitterness toward just about everything and everyone.

6. ELECTION TESTS MEXICO RULING PARTY

Voters in Mexico’s most populous state cast ballots that could decide the Institutional Revolutionary Party’s fate ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

7. HOW MUCH CALIF. SPENDS ON EACH PRISONER

The cost of putting each of California’s 130,000 inmates behind bars is expected to reach a record $75,560 in the next year — more than tuition at Harvard.

8. CLIMBER IS 1ST UP EL CAPITAN WITHOUT ROPES

Alex Honnold reaches the summit of the imposing Yosemite rock face in about four hours with no safety gear.

9. ‘WONDER WOMAN’ SOARS TO $100M DEBUT

It’s a rare, successful female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

10. MINDING HIS PINT, MAN HAILED AS UNLIKELY HERO

TV footage of man walking away from the London Bridge attack mayhem holding a pint of beer goes viral as symbol of defiance.