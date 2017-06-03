Keuchel goes to 9-0, Astros top Rangers 7-1 for 8th straight

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Unbeaten lefty Dallas Keuchel earned his major league-leading ninth win, pitching six scoreless innings as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 after a long rain delay Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit a three-run homer for the Astros (39-16), who have the best record and longest winning streak in the majors.

Correa’s homer came in the fifth off Rangers ace Yu Darvish (5-4), winless in his last eight starts against Houston.

After the start was delayed 2 hours, 6 minutes, because of rain, Keuchel (9-0) struck out seven and walked two while limiting the Rangers to three hits. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth when he got Rougned Odor on an inning-ending groundout.