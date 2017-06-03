Jutanugarn takes No. 1 spot; Creamer, Kim lead in New Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking without hitting a shot, and Paula Creamer and In-Kyung Kim topped the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard Saturday.

Taking the week off, Jutanugarn replaced Lydia Ko atop the ranking when So Yeon Ryu missed the cut. Ko, also skipping the event, was guaranteed to lose the top spot to Jutanugarn or Ryu, and Jutanugarn got the position when Ryu failed to finish solo third or better.

Creamer and Kim each shot 4-under 67 to reach 9 under at Stockton Seaview, while two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop two strokes behind along with Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s older sister — and Jeong Eun Lee.

Creamer won the last of her 10 LPGA Tour victories in 2014 in Singapore when she made a 75-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Azahara Munoz. Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic late last year in China for her fourth tour title.

Moriya Jutanugarn and Lee each shot 70.

Ryu had her second straight 74 to miss the cut by three strokes.