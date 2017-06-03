AP Top News at 12:45 a.m. EDT
2017-06-03
Terror attack on London Bridge leaves 6 dead; police shoot 3
The Latest: London ambulance service: over 30 to hospitals
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler
US-backed SDF: Battle for IS capital begins ‘within days’
Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say
SpaceX launches 1st recycled supply ship
Trump to push for overhauling roads, bridges, air traffic
Albert Pujols hits 600th career homer; 9th to join club
Ronaldo helps Real Madrid become 1st team to retain CL title