AP source: Okposo visits Sabres for 1st time since illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that forward Kyle Okposo has visited the Buffalo Sabres’ facility for the first time in two months since he was hospitalized because of an undisclosed illness.

The person says Okposo was in good spirits during the unannounced visit a few weeks ago and has since been attending family functions around Buffalo. Okposo is continuing to show signs of improvement, but the person says there is no timetable for when he will be cleared to skate.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres are not providing updates on Okposo’s status, citing medical privacy laws.

Okposo spent about a week undergoing tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit in early April. He was first sidelined March 28 when he complained of feeling ill before a game at Columbus. Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

