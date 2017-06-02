Pittsburgh to Trump: You don’t speak for us on climate

In announcing plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump declared that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

But the Steel City is hardly in Trump’s corner on this one.

At City Hall and on the streets, Pittsburgh residents are expressing support for efforts to combat global warming. And they say Trump seems to be thinking of a dirty, smoke-belching Pittsburgh that no longer even exists.

The steel mills and other factories have all but disappeared from Pittsburgh. The city has become known as a hub for technology, higher education, energy and health care. And in recent years, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.