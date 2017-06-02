Kids Free Dentistry Day in Valley Park is Saturday June 17th, 2017

Local children will have the opportunity to receive free dental services from Dr. DeSmidt, Dr. Patel, and their dental team at Valley Park Dental Care as part of Kids Free Dentistry Day.

During Kids Free Dentistry Day, a choice of one free exam and cleaning will be provided to children, ages 12 and younger, on Saturday, June 17 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 922 Meramec Station Road, Suite D in Valley Park. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. For more information, please call 636-529-1460 or visit this link.

About Valley Park Dental Care

Dr. DeSmidt, Dr. Patel and team are proud to serve the Valley Park community, providing first-class general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 636-529-1460

So call before all the appointments are taken!

