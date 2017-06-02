Doctor in Trump Hotel case released but due back in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor who authorities say was arrested at Trump International Hotel with guns will live in Georgia while awaiting trial.

A federal judge on Friday said 43-year-old Navy veteran Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, must participate in a mental health evaluation and treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility in Atlanta. He must also stay away from Washington unless the visit is connected to his case, and when in Washington he must stay away from the Trump Hotel and the White House. Moles also agreed to surrender his firearms.

He faces charges of unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm. He was not licensed to carry a gun in the District of Columbia, which has strict gun laws, authorities said.

Armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun, Moles told an acquaintance that he was driving to see the president and that he had survival supplies and enough ammunition to make his car resemble Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh “on a camping trip,” according to charging documents filed Thursday.

The documents describe Moles as a recovering alcoholic and marijuana addict suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He served in the Navy from 1992 to 2006.

Before driving to the nation’s capital, Moles left voicemails for an acquaintance calling himself “a refugee intent on bringing down big pharmacy and big business medicine,” the documents said. He also mentioned of Olympic Park Bomber Eric Rudolph, who was convicted of perpetrating multiple acts of domestic terrorism.

Authorities said a tipster contacted them about the messages and they arrested Moles.

In Moles’ hotel room, investigators found a safe with $10,000 inside, and he told authorities that he’d emptied his bank account “in order to live the life he always wanted before it was too late,” according to the charging documents. He left $4.19 in his account, corresponding to the date of McVeigh’s bombing of a federal building on April 19, 1995. The blast killed 168 people. Moles told investigators he once wrote a term paper on McVeigh.

Pennsylvania records show Moles renewed his license to practice medicine in October 2016. A spokeswoman at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system said he had been placed on administrative leave there some time before Wednesday’s arrest.

His hometown of Edinboro is about 350 miles from Washington.