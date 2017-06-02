AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT
2017-06-02
Chicago, Trump administration have draft police reform deal
3 ex-Penn State officials sent to jail in Sandusky scandal
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch: Rule of law ‘a blessing’
Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect
Pittsburgh to Trump: You don’t speak for us on climate
3rd worker found dead after blast at Wisconsin corn mill
Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter
Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn’t cause death
Woman, 82, arrested at airport says she forgot bipolar meds