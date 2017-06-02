AP Top News at 12:24 a.m. EDT
2017-06-02
Special counsel’s Trump investigation includes Manafort case
Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?
Griffin not ‘laying down’ for Trump, fears career is over
Chicago, Trump administration have draft police reform deal
Mattis: North Korea a ‘clear and present danger’ to world
3 ex-Penn State officials sent to jail in Sandusky scandal
Leaders pledge to boost climate efforts after Trump decision
Jobs data could signal shortage of qualified workers to hire
Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn’t cause death
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week