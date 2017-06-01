Trump’s cellphone use worries security experts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cellphone security experts say President Donald Trump, who blasted Hillary Clinton for using a personal email server, might be a walking magnet for eavesdropping and malware if he is using an unsecured cellphone to chat with foreign leaders.

Former and current U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to counterparts around the world. He has urged the leaders of Canada and Mexico to call him on his cellphone and also exchanged numbers with the president of France.

When former President Barack Obama wanted to continue using his Blackberry, U.S. security officials gave him a modified one that permitted him to stay in touch with senior White House staffers and a small group of personal friends.