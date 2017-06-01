Storms delay SpaceX station delivery using recycled capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather has thwarted SpaceX’s effort to launch its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station.

SpaceX halted Thursday evening’s countdown at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, with 25 minutes remaining. The company will try again Saturday.

Atop the unmanned Falcon rocket is a Dragon capsule that flew to the space station nearly three years ago. It’s making a comeback after a few modifications and much testing.

The first-stage booster for this flight is new, but as is now the custom, will attempt to return to Cape Canaveral following liftoff. It’s all part of the company’s long-term effort to save time and money through reusability. NASA considers it a worthy pursuit.

Besides the usual supplies, the 6,000-pound shipment includes mice and flies for research.