Private Survey: Companies added 253,000 jobs in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. private businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, a private survey found.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that the hiring primarily came from companies with fewer than 500 employees. The total hiring is up from 174,000 jobs in April and the 255,000 jobs added in March.

The figure is much higher than economists’ forecasts for the government’s jobs report, to be released Friday. Analysts predict that report will show 176,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet.

The job gains in the ADP survey were led by big increases in construction, education and health, and professional and business services, which includes high-paying fields such as accounting and engineering.

The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverges from official figures.