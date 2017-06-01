China’s Li: fighting climate change is ‘global consensus’

BERLIN (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility.”

Speaking in Berlin Wednesday about the Paris climate change accord, he said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment.”

Without mentioning the U.S. specifically, he said China has been “actively promoting the Paris agreement and we were one of the first countries to ratify the Paris agreement.”

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China… and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our international responsibility.”