Open
Close
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Home » Science News » AP Top Science News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

AP Top Science News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Fiji’s leader disappointed by Trump decision

California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact

Science Says: Weather forecasts improve, under the radar

Women’s bacteria thwarted attempt at anti-HIV vaginal gel

Scientists spot rare gravity waves for the third time

Storms delay SpaceX station delivery using recycled capsule

LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth

Scientists say Antarctic shelf close to calving huge iceberg

States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.