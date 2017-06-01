AP Top Science News at 12:21 a.m. EDT
2017-06-01
The Latest: Fiji’s leader disappointed by Trump decision
California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact
Science Says: Weather forecasts improve, under the radar
Women’s bacteria thwarted attempt at anti-HIV vaginal gel
Scientists spot rare gravity waves for the third time
Storms delay SpaceX station delivery using recycled capsule
LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth
Scientists say Antarctic shelf close to calving huge iceberg
States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump