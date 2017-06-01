10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WORLD AWAITS TRUMP DECISION ON PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT

Around the world, coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as governments and private companies invest billions in wind turbines and solar farms — the adoption of cleaner forms of energy seems likely to progress whatever the U.S. president decides.

2. PUTIN: RUSSIAN STATE HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN HACKING

The Russian president, while conceding that some individual “patriotic” hackers could mount some attacks on the West, says “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America.”

3. KABUL REELING AFTER MASSIVE TRUCK BOMBING

Afghans mourn the loss of family members, friends and colleagues a day after a suicide bombing in the capital left at least 90 people dead.

4. SHORT OF ALLIES, SYRIA’S REBELS DOWN BUT NOT OUT

Veteran rebels tell AP that, battered by defeats and feeling abandoned by the U.S., they are faced with the choice of turning to Turkey or to al-Qaida for support.

5. COMEY OK’D TO TESTIFY, ASSOCIATE SAYS

The special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia approves the former FBI director’s testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.

6. INVESTORS PICK TESLA’S PROMISE OVER GM’S STEADY PROFITS

As far as auto industry visionaries, Wall Street is favoring Tesla, the upstart led by flamboyant Elon Musk, over the established icon headed by the more restrained Mary Barra.

7. HOW POLICE ARE PROTECTING DRUG-SNIFFING DOGS

Officers are using Naloxone, a drug that has already been used for years to reverse overdoses in humans, to protect their four-legged partners on the narcotics beat.

8. DUTERTE ASSAILS CHELSEA CLINTON

The Philippine president denounces the former first daughter in an expletive-laden speech after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers.

9. WHERE PROCEEDS ARE GOING FOR GRATEFUL DEAD GUITAR SALE

Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf” six-string fetches $1.9 million at a New York auction and the money earmarked for the sale will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

10. HISTORY: WARRIORS MEET CAVS FOR 3RD STRAIGHT TIME IN NBA FINALS

Some predictions see the championship round ending quickly and all seem to agree on Golden State beating Cleveland.