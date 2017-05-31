Police: Philadelphia city councilman wounded in stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia city councilman has been wounded in a stabbing.

Police say Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

Oh was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He’s the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia, and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.