BROADWAY GOES TO THE MOVIES: Wonder Woman

And just like that, Gal Gadot becomes one of the most sought after actors in the world, and you just got a new favorite superhero. Wonder Woman is going to take the world by storm. If you are among those who were disappointed by Batman Vs. Superman (which I am not), leave the past in the past, and get ready for the best adaptation of a comic book hero since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Wonder Woman is the sweeping origin story of Diana Prince, who leaves her island paradise (built by none other than Zeus) in search of Aires, the god of war. Steve Trevor, the only man to ever set foot on Paradise Island, Diana heads to London, where Steve assembles a band of misfits to seek and destroy the ultimate weapon that is set to be deployed on the eve of the Armistice that will end WWI.

This is not your typical comic book movie. There’s an underlying theme about mankind’s penchant for making war, which at times will leave you wanting to head out of the theatre and do something to make the world a better place. Diana’s view of mankind is somewhat skewed due to her sheltered upbringing, and the moment she realizes the truth is powerful, and more than just a little moving.

I don’t have enough adjectives to tell you how great Wonder Woman is, but I will leave you with this: Gal Gadot owns the Wonder Woman character in a way I haven’t seen since Robert Downey, Jr. put on the Iron Man suit.

I give Wonder Woman a solid 5 golden lassos, and I anxiously await watching her steal the show in Justice League later this year.