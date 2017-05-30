Heated immigration debate led to Texas lawmakers’ scuffle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker who a Republican colleague threatened to shoot “in self-defense” after the Democrat pushed him says that the altercation was a boiling point over treatment toward Hispanics.

Emotions remained frayed Tuesday at the end of a divisive legislative session in Texas. A new “sanctuary city” crackdown starting in September will allow police during routine stops to ask whether someone is in the U.S. legally.

Hundreds of immigrant-rights activists had jammed the state Capitol on Monday to protest the law. Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi says he called federal immigration agents on some demonstrators who held signs saying they weren’t in the country legally.

Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevarez did not deny pushing Rinaldi but says he was taking a stand.