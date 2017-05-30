Germany detains Syrian allegedly planning Berlin attack

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they have detained a 17-year-old Syrian outside Berlin on suspicion that he was planning a suicide attack in the German capital.

The Brandenburg State Interior Ministry said Tuesday the suspect was detained in the county of Uckermark, northeast of Berlin. The ministry had no immediate details on how close he was to carrying out an attack or other information on the suspect.

German security officials have repeatedly warned that the country is in the crosshairs of international terrorism groups. In December, a Tunisian citizen attacked a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens.