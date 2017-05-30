Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 4-10

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 81. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 73. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 72. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 66. Actor Parker Stevenson is 65. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 61. Singer El DeBarge is 56. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 53. Singer Al B. Sure! is 49. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 49. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 48. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 46. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 43. Actor Russell Brand is 42. Actress Angelina Jolie is 42. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 42. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 37. Model Bar Refaeli is 32. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 27.

June 5: Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 72. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 70. Singer Laurie Anderson is 70. Country singer Gail Davies is 69. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 65. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 63. Saxophonist Kenny G is 61. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 61. Actress Beth Hall (“Mom,” ”Mad Men”) is 59. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 55. Actor Ron Livingston (“The Practice,” ”Band of Brothers”) is 50. Singer Brian McKnight is 48. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 47. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 46. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 43. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 43. Actress Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 40. Actress Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 40. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 38. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 36. Actress Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 34. Actress Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 27.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 78. Country singer Joe Stampley is 74. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 73. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 70. Singer Dwight Twilley is 66. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 65. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 62. Actress Amanda Pays is 58. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 58. Comedian Colin Quinn is 58. Guitarist Steve Vai is 57. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 56. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 54. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 51. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 50. Actor Paul Giamatti is 50. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 49. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 48. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 47. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 44. Singer Uncle Kracker is 43. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ”My Two Dads”) is 42. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 10.

June 7: Singer Tom Jones is 77. Actor Ronald Pickup (“The Crown”) is 77. Actor Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on “Leave It To Beaver”) is 74. Talk-show host Jenny Jones is 71. Actor Liam Neeson is 65. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 64. Actor William Forsythe is 62. Record producer L.A. Reid is 61. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 54. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 53. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 51. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 50. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on “Friends”) is 47. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 43. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 41. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actress Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 38. Actress Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” ”Boy Meets World) is 36. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” ”Arrested Development”) is 29. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 27. Rapper Fetty Wap is 26.

June 8: Comedian Jerry Stiller is 90. Actor James Darren is 81. Actor Bernie Casey is 78. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 77. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 75. Singer Boz Scaggs is 73. Actress Sonia Braga is 67. Actress Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 67. Country guitarist Tony Rice is 66. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 66. Actor Griffin Dunne is 62. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 60. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 59. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 57. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 55. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 51. Actress Julianna Margulies (“Canterbury’s Law,” ”ER”) is 50. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 50. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 47. Actress Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 47. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” ”Good Morning, Miami”) is 46. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 42. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 41. Rapper Kanye West is 40. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 39. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 38. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 36. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 36. Actress Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33.

June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 89. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 78. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 70. Actor Michael J. Fox is 56. Actor Johnny Depp is 54. Actress Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ”ER”) is 53. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ”Medea” films) is 51. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 50. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 50. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 47. Actress Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 39. Actress Natalie Portman is 36. Actress Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ”Arrested Development”) is 29. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 25.

June 10: Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 76. Actor Andrew Stevens is 62. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 56. Singer Maxi Priest is 56. Actress Gina Gershon is 55. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 54. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 53. Actress Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 53. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 52. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 52. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 50. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 50. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 47. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 46. Singer Faith Evans is 44. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 39. Actor DJ Qualls (“Hustle and Flow”) is 39. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ”Now and Again”) is 39. Country singer Lee Brice is 38. Singer Hoku is 36. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 35. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 32.