The Latest: Philippine military says foreign fighters killed

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on militant violence in a southern Philippine city (all times local):

8 a.m.

The Philippine military chief says three Malaysians, an Indonesian and possibly Arab extremists have been killed in a southern city that Islamic militants planned to burn entirely in an audacious plot to project the lethal influence of the Islamic State group.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the military has made advances in containing the weeklong siege of Marawi city. He says a top Filipino militant is believed to have been killed and the leader of the attack was wounded in the fighting.

Ano also told AP that the extremists plotted to set Marawi ablaze and kill as many Christians in nearby Iligan city on Ramadan to mimic the violence seen by the world in Syria and Iraq.