Strong winds, thunderstorms hit Moscow, killing 6 people

MOSCOW (AP) — At least six people have died and dozens have been injured as thunderstorms and strong winds buffet Moscow and its surrounding areas.

Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s branch of the Investigative Committee, said five people were killed Monday by falling trees and one person died after being hit by bus stop debris torn off by high winds. Ivanova’s statement was carried by Russian news wires.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 40 people were injured by the storm, which has destroyed hundreds of trees in the Russian capital. Russian media say scores have also been injured around Moscow.

The winds have disrupted train service and flights at Moscow’s airports.

A top emergency official also says 60,000 people in Russia’s Stavropol region are being evacuated due to the threat of flooding.