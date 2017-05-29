Maryland beats Ohio St. 9-6 in NCAA lacrosse championship

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dylan Maltz had two goals and an assist and top-seeded Maryland beat Ohio State 9-6 on Monday in the NCAA men’s lacrosse championship, ending a 42-year title drought for the Terrapins.

Playing in the championship game for the third straight year, Maryland (16-3) avoided another heartbreaking finish when Ohio State ran out of time after rallying with three straight goals in the fourth period to pull within 8-6.

Tim Rotanz put an end to the Buckeyes’ comeback hopes with 58.1 seconds remaining, scoring his third goal of the game. The Terps held on to win the third title in school history and first since 1975.

Maryland’s women won the national championship on Sunday.