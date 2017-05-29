Hornqvist set to return for Pens, Fisher for Preds in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are set to each get an important player back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says winger Patric Hornqvist will be back after missing the past six games with an undisclosed injury. Predators captain Mike Fisher says he’s “ready to rock” after missing two games with his own undisclosed injury.

Hornqvist hadn’t played since May 13, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators. Sullivan called wingers Carl Hagelin and Jake Guentzel game-time decisions.

In addition to Fisher, Nashville could get forward Craig Smith back after the forward missed 12 of the past 13 games with an undisclosed injury. Fisher and Smith took part in the team’s morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

___

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey