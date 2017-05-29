Open
Monday, May 29, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified

Ultimate sacrifice: Teen dies shielding cousin from gunfire

Portland mayor aims to nix free-speech rally, fears ‘hatred’

Protest sparks Texas lawmaker threats of gun violence

Thousands turn out to remember Kennedy on his 100th birthday

Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

Memorial Day parades, ceremonies honor fallen military

Ray Pfeifer, firefighter, voice for 9/11 health care, dies

