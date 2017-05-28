Top Brazilian musicians to call for new elections at concert

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top Brazilian musical performers are lending their talents to the latest protest in the country calling for new presidential elections while pressure mounts on the country’s leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The Sunday afternoon concert on Copacabana beach will feature Grammy award-winner Caetano Veloso and other musicians. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

Concert organizers demand the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is being investigated by Brazil’s high court for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in corruption.

They also want new direct presidential elections if Temer resigns or is forced out.

Brazilian law calls in such a case for the lower house speaker to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until Congress decides who will finish the term that runs through 2018.