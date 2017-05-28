South African ruling party debates fate of president

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling party is debating whether President Jacob Zuma should resign amid increasing concern about alleged corruption at the highest levels of the government.

Zuma on Sunday faced a motion of no confidence at a meeting of leaders of the African National Congress party, which has led South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994. Many in the party attribute the ANC’s poor performance in local elections last year to scandals surrounding the president and want to shore up their popularity ahead of national elections in 2019.

Zuma survived a similar move to oust him at a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee in November, but unease within the ruling party grew after he fired the widely respected finance minister in March.