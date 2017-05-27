Australia’s most notorious drug smuggler returns from Bali

SYDNEY (AP) — One of Australia’s most notorious criminals has returned home more than 12 years after she was convicted of smuggling marijuana to Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali.

Schapelle Corby landed in the eastern Australian city of Brisbane on Sunday morning. Indonesian officials deported her Saturday night after she officially completed her parole.

Corby’s case has mesmerized Australians since she was arrested in 2004 when customs officers at Bali’s airport found 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of marijuana inside her boogie board bag. Her court saga sparked a media frenzy in Australia on par with America’s O.J. Simpson trial.

Corby has thus far managed to evade the throngs of journalists who staked out the airport in Brisbane and her family’s home.